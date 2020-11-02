Dodge City High School cancels Friday game with Lawrence due to quarantine issues

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Dodge City High School Athletic Director Jay Gifford released a statement Monday announcing the cancelation of Friday’s football game against Lawrence due to coronavirus.

In his statement, Gifford said: “Due to the recent increase in positive cases and the number of players currently under quarantine the DCHS Administration has made the decision to forfeit the playoff football game scheduled versus Lawrence on Friday night. The DCHS Administration is unwilling to run the risk of exposing the Lawrence football team to any possible exposures that seem to be inevitable with our current trend over the past week within the football program.

We are disappointed that the season will end this way for our players and coaches, but are proud of the fact that the Red Demons were (1) of only (2) 6A schools in the state to play an entire regular season – including a now season concluding (39-0) victory over Topeka High in Week 9.

We wish the Lawrence Lions good luck with the remainder of their season and are appreciative of their understanding regarding this difficult decision.”

LATEST STORIES: