Dodge City Walmart closes to sanitize due to COVID-19

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Walmart in Dodge City was temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon. The store said it will allow them extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize.

In a Facebook statement, the store said it will give associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to reopen. Walmart said they plan to reopen the store at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Walmart said they understand the community has been hit hard by COVID-19. The store said they want to be part of the solution as health officials are working to curb the impact of the pandemic.

On Monday, Dodge City High School canceled a Friday game with Lawrence due to quarantine issues related to COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: