Dole VA to begin allowing visitors to some inpatient units

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center inpatients will be allowed one visitor per day beginning Monday.

The policy restricting visitor access to inpatient units was initiated in March due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inpatient units will screen visitors for COVID-19 upon entering. Face masks will be required for visitors for the duration of the visit.

“Our medical center has always recognized the value of, and promoted, inpatient visitation. Visitation provides comfort and support to patients,” said Dr. Robert Cummings, Chief of Staff overseeing clinical operations at Dole VA. “At the same time, the risks associated with COVID-19 caused healthcare operations nationwide to modify policies for the protection of patients, staff and the public.”

Visitation is limited to the hours of 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., and it does not have to be the same person who visits the patient every day.

