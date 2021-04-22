Dole VA to offer COVID vaccine to veterans, spouses, caregivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center announced Thursday it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, their caregivers, spouses, and some other beneficiaries.

The expanded service falls under the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden on March 24. It is dependent on vaccine supplies, and veterans enrolled in VA care get priority.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Dole VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible. We surpassed giving 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in early March, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act,” said Ms. Candace Ifabiyi, director of the Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center.

She says the Dole VA currently has an ample supply of vaccines and is extending the service to the VA clinics in Dodge City, Hays, Hutchinson, Parsons, and Salina.

The VA asks that you do not show up without an appointment. To schedule one, call the Dole VA at 316-469-0914 or CLICK HERE to register and the Dole VA will contact you.