Dollar General to offer up to $100 vaccine incentive program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dollar General is partnering with Dillons Health for a new vaccine incentive program to encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Newly vaccinated Kansans 12 and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, or $100 total, at select Dollar General Locations.

“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, keep kids in school, and reduce strain on our hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “This incentive program is another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dollar General officials for joining this program to protect the communities they serve.”

Vaccines will be administered in mobile units in the parking lots of the select Dollar General locations, listed below.

Gift cards will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Kansans who receive their vaccines at these locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose. Once the KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided on the form, while gift card supplies last.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. All Kansans 12 years of age and older are eligible for the $100 incentive. No appointments are required.

Dollar General Locations:

Cherokee County

604 West 7th Street, Galena, KS 66739

705 North High School Avenue, Columbus, KS 66725

Crawford County

108 Highway 400, Cherokee, KS 66724

2004 South Rouse Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762

800 West Saint John Street, Girard, KS 66743

302 West South Street, Arma, KS 66712

Labette County

200 West 4th Street, Altamont, KS 67330

Montgomery County

505 Black Dog Trail, Caney, KS 67333

1101 Hall Street, Coffeyville, KS 67337

1210 East Main Street, Independence, KS 67301

Neosho County

618 West State Street, Erie, KS 66733

321 West Cherry Street, Chanute, KS 66720

Wilson County

312 Main Street, Neodesha, KS 66757

2134 East Washington Street, Fredonia, KS 66736

Days and time vary by location.