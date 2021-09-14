Dollar General to offer up to $100 vaccine incentive program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Dollar General is partnering with Dillons Health for a new vaccine incentive program to encourage vaccinations and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Newly vaccinated Kansans 12 and older are eligible to receive $50 per dose, or $100 total, at select Dollar General Locations.
“Getting every eligible Kansan vaccinated is critical to our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, protect our businesses, keep kids in school, and reduce strain on our hospitals,” Governor Kelly said. “This incentive program is another tool to support our ongoing vaccine efforts. I want to thank Dollar General officials for joining this program to protect the communities they serve.”
Vaccines will be administered in mobile units in the parking lots of the select Dollar General locations, listed below.
Gift cards will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Kansans who receive their vaccines at these locations will receive a form and a pre-stamped envelope after each dose. Once the KDHE receives the completed form, a $50 Visa gift card will be mailed to the mailing address provided on the form, while gift card supplies last.
COVID-19 vaccines are free. All Kansans 12 years of age and older are eligible for the $100 incentive. No appointments are required.
Dollar General Locations:
Cherokee County
- 604 West 7th Street, Galena, KS 66739
- 705 North High School Avenue, Columbus, KS 66725
Crawford County
- 108 Highway 400, Cherokee, KS 66724
- 2004 South Rouse Street, Pittsburg, KS 66762
- 800 West Saint John Street, Girard, KS 66743
- 302 West South Street, Arma, KS 66712
Labette County
- 200 West 4th Street, Altamont, KS 67330
Montgomery County
- 505 Black Dog Trail, Caney, KS 67333
- 1101 Hall Street, Coffeyville, KS 67337
- 1210 East Main Street, Independence, KS 67301
Neosho County
- 618 West State Street, Erie, KS 66733
- 321 West Cherry Street, Chanute, KS 66720
Wilson County
- 312 Main Street, Neodesha, KS 66757
- 2134 East Washington Street, Fredonia, KS 66736
Days and time vary by location.