Douglas County announces final mass vaccination clinic before shifting to new approach

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Time is running out for anyone hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine at the drive-thru clinic at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

The health department said its final mass vaccination clinic at that location will take place April 28. After that, appointments will be offered at a drive-thru site located at Lawrence Memorial Hospital.

Anyone who wants to be vaccinated at the fairgrounds through April 28 can schedule an online appointment.

When the clinic is moved to the hospital, appointments can be made through the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department or through Douglas County. People who live in the county will also be able to get a vaccine without an appointment. Additional information on walk-up options will be released in the next week.

The health department said it’s also planning other smaller vaccination sites across Douglas County to help improve access to those who have might have experienced barriers to getting the vaccine. Information on those clinics will be announced in the future.

“We know the work ahead of us has shifted to working to increase access to those who haven’t been able to make an appointment and identifying those who are hesitant and working with them to overcome those potential barriers,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, Douglas County health officer, said.