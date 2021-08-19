Click here for coronavirus updates

Douglas County issues health order for ages 2 to 11: Wear a mask

Coronavirus in Kansas

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Commission voted to put in place a health order just for children 2-11 during the Wednesday night meeting. The mandate goes into effect immediately.

The mandate reads, “As of August 19, there is a public health order in Douglas County requiring youth ages 2 to 11 to wear a face-covering while inside public spaces.”

Public spaces include restaurants, grocery and retail stores, libraries, schools and public events/activities.

While there is no health order for those younger than two or older than 11, the county strongly encourages others to wear masks.

