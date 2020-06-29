Douglas County to require masks in indoor public spaces

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Health Officer issued a health order Monday, requiring people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where six feet of separation is not possible.

This includes businesses, workplaces, and public facilities like community centers or libraries.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a steady increase of cases in recent weeks, including localized

outbreaks and more than 30 new cases over the past weekend — numbers we had not

experienced locally during the pandemic,” Douglas County’s Local Health Officer Dr. Thomas

Marcellino said in a news release. “Wearing masks and cloth face coverings is based on sound science that shows this practice will help slow the spread and decrease the transmission of COVID-19.”

According to a news release, the order requires:

Individuals to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth when in a public, indoor space, including a retail store or grocery store, workplace, and public facilities such as a community center or library.

Masks should be carefully positioned over the mouth and nose and in a manner to avoid touching or readjusting the mask until it is removed.

Masks are not required inside solitary, enclosed workspaces, like an individual’s solitary office.

Masks are not required when eating or drinking, but individuals should remain socially distanced and wear a mask before and following eating.

The health order begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, July 1.

Douglas County remains in Phase 3 of its reopening plan through Saturday, July 5. This means mass gatherings of more than 45 people are prohibited.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Douglas County has 157 positive cases of coronavirus, including 89 recoveries.

