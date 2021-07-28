Click here for coronavirus updates

Douglas County urges nearly all residents to wear masks again

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Public health officials in one of Kansas’ most populous counties are urging nearly every resident to wear a mask in schools and other indoor public spaces because of the faster-spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department recommends that anyone aged 2 or older wear masks.

It updated its guidance Tuesday even though the county has among the highest vaccination rates and the lowest total number of COVID-19 cases per capita among the state’s 105 counties.  

Kansas has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, and Douglas County also has seen a jump in new cases.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories