Douglass moves to remote learning due to COVID-19, suspends fall activities for two weeks

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Douglass School District (USD 396) announced Sunday via its social media page that students will not have school on Monday, October 5.

The district is using today to move to remote learning due to six positive COVID-19 cases. The district is also suspending activities for the next two weeks.

The district said through contact tracing, it was determined that 21 employees have had close contacts in multiple buildings and need to quarantine for 14 days.

The school district will offer drive through meal options to students.

The district said onsite learning should continue on Monday, October 19.

