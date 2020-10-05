Douglass moves to remote learning due to COVID-19, suspends fall activities for two weeks

DOUGLASS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Douglass School District (USD 396) announced Sunday via its social media page that students will not have school on Monday, October 5.

The district is using today to move to remote learning due to six positive COVID-19 cases. The district is also suspending activities for the next two weeks.

The district said through contact tracing, it was determined that 21 employees have had close contacts in multiple buildings and need to quarantine for 14 days.

The school district will offer drive through meal options to students.

The district said onsite learning should continue on Monday, October 19.

There is no school tomorrow, October 5th. Building administrators are emailing you details for the upcoming 2 weeks later today with information. Please call the building office tomorrow morning if you don’t receive an email or call today. — Douglass Bulldogs (@DHSBULLD0GS) October 4, 2020

Until October 19, DHS and Sisk MS will pause activities. There will be no practices or competitions during this time.



The status of the staff and students on October 19 will determine the ability to resume HS Fall activities. Unfortunately MS seasons are done for the fall. — Douglass Bulldogs (@DHSBULLD0GS) October 5, 2020

