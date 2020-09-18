Drive-through site and mobile testing for COVID-19: Expanded hours continue in Wichita and Derby

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department announced Friday that expanded hours continue at Sedgwick County Health Department’s drive-through sampling site (DTSS).
However, appointments are required for the no-cost COVID-19 test at the drive-through site; no-cost mobile site testing does not require appointments. Dial 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains to make an appointment.
Drive-through Sampling Site
- Starting September 21, Sedgwick County residents with appointments can be tested at the following times:
- Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m.
- NP (nasopharyngeal) swab and saliva testing is offered.
Mobile Outreach Testing Opportunities
SCHD’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:
- Monday, September 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison, Derby
- Wednesday, September 23 at Cedar Chapel United Methodist Church, 1140 E. 47th Street South, Wichita
- NP (nasopharyngeal) swab testing is offered.
The results of the virus test using NP swabs or saliva show whether a person has current infection. This is not antigen or antibody test.
The Sedgwick County Health Department tests residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, staff working with students in-person in classrooms, school bus drivers, or if they work in public works departments or residential group living facilities.
For more information on COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County, click here.
