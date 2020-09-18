Drive-through site and mobile testing for COVID-19: Expanded hours continue in Wichita and Derby

On Thursday, the Sedgwick County Health Department announced that all residents who wish to can now schedule an appointment through the United Way of The Plains at 2-1-1 to be tested by the Sedgwick County for COVID-19.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Health Department announced Friday that expanded hours continue at Sedgwick County Health Department’s drive-through sampling site (DTSS).

However, appointments are required for the no-cost COVID-19 test at the drive-through site; no-cost mobile site testing does not require appointments. Dial 2-1-1 United Way of the Plains to make an appointment.

Drive-through Sampling Site

Starting September 21, Sedgwick County residents with appointments can be tested at the following times: Monday, Wednesday, Friday – 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday – 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 7 p.m. NP (nasopharyngeal) swab and saliva testing is offered.



Mobile Outreach Testing Opportunities

SCHD’s Mobile Outreach Response (MOR) Team will provide walk-in/bike-in testing opportunities from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the following dates and locations:

Monday, September 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park, 512 E. Madison, Derby

Wednesday, September 23 at Cedar Chapel United Methodist Church, 1140 E. 47 th Street South, Wichita

Street South, Wichita NP (nasopharyngeal) swab testing is offered.

The results of the virus test using NP swabs or saliva show whether a person has current infection. This is not antigen or antibody test.

The Sedgwick County Health Department tests residents who have symptoms or who are contacts of known COVID-19 positive people. In addition, people without symptoms can be tested if they are first responders, healthcare workers (including home health and long-term care), law enforcement, detention facility workers, Direct Support Professionals, staff working with students in-person in classrooms, school bus drivers, or if they work in public works departments or residential group living facilities.

For more information on COVID-19 testing in Sedgwick County, click here.

