Drive through testing sites in Sedgwick County see an increase in patients

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 200 people per week. That’s the number of people GraceMed staff sees roll through their drive-thru testing site since it opened to people not showing symptoms of the Coronavirus.

They say it’s a steady stream of people coming through for testing and they’re happy people are taking the time get tested. GraceMed says the more people they test, the better informed they can be. The drive through testing site opens from 8:15 a.m. to noon.

“This helps people differentiate what really is going on with their bodies and what may be the cause of these symptoms that they are having,” said Julie Elder, Chief Medical Officer at GraceMed Medical Clinic. “It also, I think, provides reassurance to patients that they may or may not have COVID, but in turn that it is now safe to go in and see their doctor and maybe get help for the symptoms that they have that are not COVID. So, I think it’s a good thing that we are testing more people.”

If you wish to make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call GraceMed Medical Clinic (316)-866-2000. The test is done in less than 30 minutes, and ID must be presented before testing.

