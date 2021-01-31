Drive-thru vaccination clinic opens Monday, appointments only

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Starting Monday, the Wichita Transit System on 777 E. Waterman will be used as a drive-thru vaccination clinic for residents 80 years and older. The drive-thru clinic is by appointment only.

“You don’t have to leave your car, you get your shot in your vehicle, you’ll be asked to park for a duration of time so that you can be observed,” said Tom Stolz, Sedgwick County Manager.

He said all appointments for residents 80 years and older have been booked for the week.

Sedgwick County has a website for people in those groups to schedule a vaccination. Click here.

Those who do not have computer access can call 316-660-1029. Caregivers for elderly parents can fill out the online form for them.

Stolz said the health department noticed many older residents having mobility difficulties when going into Intrust. He says that was part of the reason they added the second site.

“Some are not able to negotiate the walk into Intrust Bank Arena, so the health department felt it prudent to offer another solution,” said Stolz.

He says the health department updates its website every day, and it’s the best tool for people wanting to get updates on the vaccine.

“We understand that while we’re dealing with certain, you know, the elderly population, sometimes they can’t navigate the website really well,” said Stolz. “But we only have between six and 12 people assigned to manage phone calls, and you have to get information– so for those people using that option, you have to be patient.”

If someone misses their appointment, the county has a list of people on standby to get the vaccine.

“Mostly law enforcement or public safety kinds of people that we will call at the end of the day and say you can come to get a shot, we are wasting none,” Stolz added.

No more than five or 10 per day that are on standby get the vaccine.