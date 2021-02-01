Dry cleaners lose business due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dry cleaners are yet another business that has been affected by the pandemic. Many local cleaners have suffered major financial setbacks due to a lack of demand for their services.

Sherrie Hill, owner of Martinizing Dry Cleaning, said that her business has reduced by 70%.

“You don’t have the formal stuff that people are wearing to work day today so with people staying home. We just don’t have the people bringing the clothes in,” said Hill.

Back in March 2020, Hill expanded from one store to five, expecting business to pick up. Three weeks later, the pandemic hit.

“It’s tough for all small business owners right now,” said Hill.

She remains optimistic, however, and she had adapted her business to survive. Martinizing has added an app for convenience and offers free home or office pick-up and delivery.

“We’re just really optimistic that this is going to weather we’re going to get through this,” said Hill.

Other Cleaners haven’t fared so well. Four Seasons Dry Cleaners in Delano closed its doors after 41 years in business.

“We couldn’t take the bleeding anymore,” said John Parker, owner of the folded storefront.

He said the pandemic cost him over $20,000 in losses.