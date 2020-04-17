Economic expert suspects ‘bumpy road’ ahead of extended stay-at-home order

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Non-essential businesses have been shuttered since March 30

and with Governor Kelly extending the order through May 3, they will remain closed.

Jeremy Hill, Director for the Center of Economic Development and Business Research at Wichita State University, says even when the stay-at-home order is lifted, it will take time for businesses to recover.

“We still have a ways to get through this. But when you see your recovery, I don’t think we’re going to see all of our retail really come back,” he said.

Many Kansans have turned to online shopping during the pandemic which can pose a challenge for some businesses once they open back up.

“If it’s low tech, if it can be automated, or if you already have a national or online competition, those are the businesses that are going to really struggle to see a bright future right now or even in the next few months,” said Hill.

Stimulus checks are beginning to arrive in bank accounts with intentions of boosting the economy. Nevertheless, Hill is skeptical.

“It will bump us up a little bit, but I don’t think this is really going to hold too much.”

Since thousands of Kansans are facing job uncertainty, Hill suspects many will be cash conscious.

“You’re not sure if your job is going to be the next job laid off. So, you’re going to hold on to every penny you can. When you do spend, you’re going to really save and look for the best deals and the fear of going out itself is going to prevent you to do it,” he said.

Hill suspects as demands fluctuate more layoffs could be possible.

“Because of the underlying fear I think supply chains and just blowing through some of that liquidity for small businesses that’s when we are going to see the writing on the wall, and we’ll get more layoffs. They’re going to be very specific to all the service side, small businesses in services, and we are going to see a lot more in manufacturing, and wholesale.”

