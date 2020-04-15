Education leaders to help parents, high school seniors during outbreak

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Education officials are trying to help Kansans that are adjusting to the new landscape of learning during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Kansas Board of Education met virtually to discuss how schools are promoting continuous learning.

While kids are stuck at home, many parents are finding themselves taking on the role of teacher. Education officials are trying to find out how they can assist parents.

“Giving parents the opportunity to say, here’s my reality and I need help. Either I need more work, I need less work, you don’t understand the work my kids need, whatever it is,” Randy Watson, commissioner of education for the state, said.

Education officials are starting to hold online parent camps. They’re video chats for parents to talk with teachers and other parents for advice about what’s working well with their kids. The first camp is for Sedgwick County parents on Tuesday.

The board said if the camps are successful, more of them will start happening across the state.

State Department of Education officials also said they’re trying to make sure students are prepared as they get ready to finish high school.

About 70 Kansas students will work with the department and Kansas Board of Regents to make sure this year’s seniors have the information they need going forward.

“Seniors helping seniors, through the graduation process, and then navigating the post-secondary process,” Watson said.