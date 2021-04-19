Efforts to vaccinate minorities in Wichita continues, delivering results

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – The Wichita Black Nurses Association announced on Monday that they have been able to vaccinate more than a thousand African American people, and they plan to continue to encourage minorities to get vaccinated.

Governor Laura Kelly shared that one way to get more people in the state vaccinated is to reach out to more minority groups, something that the Wichita Black Nurses Association has been successfully doing.

“Our goal is to get immunity in our community,” said Margaret Thompson with the Wichita Black Nurses Association. The Wichita Black Nurses Association said efforts to get minorities vaccinated in working. “I know from a fact our numbers are up for black and brown in Wichita,” said Thompson.

On Monday Governor Laura Kelly said the Black Nurses Association is the only organization of its kind in Kansas that has taken vaccine efforts into its own hands. An effort that is paying off in black church communities.

“Thank you to all of the pastors in the Great Ministerial League opening up the doors to their churches and making is assessable to people in our community and it is working well,” said Pastor C Richard Kirkendoll, the president of the Greater Ministerial League.

According to data from Sedgwick County about 27,000 black people have received at least one shot of the COVID vaccine. Dr. Ximena Garcia is the physician in charge of COVID-19 vaccine equity in Kansas.

Dr. Garcia said minorities are catching up. “Every week we are getting closer to closing the gap because the rate of vaccination has increased more minority racial ethnic and minority groups,” she said.

“It’s going to be okay and I know that we are going to get the mark that we want to we have vaccinated over 1,000,” said Linda Wright, the president of the Wichita Black Nurses Association.

Wright said their next move is to target youth, by encouraging everyone 16 and older to get the vaccine now.