Eight COVID-19 cases identified in Reno County

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department announced on Saturday eight positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19.

Health officials say the most recent is a woman in her 60’s and say she is currently in-home quarantine.

It offers this advice for minimizing your risk of getting COVID-19:

Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing

Practice proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend

Limit handshakes and physical contact

Stay home if you are feeling ill

Call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms

