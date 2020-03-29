RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department announced on Saturday eight positive cases of coronavirus COVID-19.
Health officials say the most recent is a woman in her 60’s and say she is currently in-home quarantine.
It offers this advice for minimizing your risk of getting COVID-19:
- Practice good hygiene with frequent hand washing
- Practice proper respiratory etiquette such as coughing and sneezing into your elbow bend
- Limit handshakes and physical contact
- Stay home if you are feeling ill
- Call your primary care physician to discuss your symptoms
LATEST STORIES:
- Eight COVID-19 cases identified in Reno County
- Tornado tears through shopping area in Arkansas; 3 injured
- IndyCar goes iRacing as latest series to offer fans content
- T.J.’s Forecast: Quieter and calmer into Sunday
- The Latest: Illinois Gov. says infant with COVID-19 has died