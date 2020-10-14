Eighth death from COVID-19 confirmed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Health Department was notified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that an eighth resident with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 has passed away.

Out of respect for the family, the Reno County Health Department will not release any further information about the person.

The health department advises those to be vigilant by washing your hands, staying socially distanced, and wearing a mask to decrease the spread of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: