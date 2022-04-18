WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport is in a holding pattern following the latest mask mandate announcement from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Monday afternoon.

Valerie Wise, Eisenhower Air Service and Business Development Manager, tells KSN the latest information from the TSA will make the mask mandate a thing of the past.

In a news release, the TSA stated, “Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.”

Staff at Eisenhower tell KSN that they’ve been waiting for official notification from their federal agencies to announce any change to the mandate, but that it appears that the TSA will no longer require airports to enforce the wearing of masks.

Valerie Wise says that even though the mask mandate is no longer a mandate on public transport or airlines, that flyers should still bring masks with them and check their destination’s mandates because there may be a regional mask mandate in place.

Eisenhower will continue to enforce the mask mandate until further notice, but they believe that this is the end of the mask mandate at the airport.