El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate dies from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – An El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, had tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first COVID-19 related resident death at El Dorado and the thirteenth resident death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The resident tested positive for the virus on Dec. 28, 2020 and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 2, 2021. He was a 65-year-man had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition.

He was serving a 294-month sentence for attempted first-degree murder and second-degree murder. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since September 2010.