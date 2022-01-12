El Dorado schools closing due to staff shortage, absent students

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Schools in the El Dorado school district, USD 490, will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.

According to a post on the El Dorado Schools Facebook page, the final decision to close school buildings was made based on staffing shortages and student absenteeism.

El Dorado school officials are working to reschedule any athletics and activities impacted.

The two extra days off give students in the district a five-day weekend, as Monday, Jan. 17 is a federal holiday that celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.