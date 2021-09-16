El Dorado USD 490 approves COVID-19 measures that include masking at times

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 490 Board of Education approved additional COVID-19 mitigation measures for the district.

The first will be to resume temperature screenings as students, staff, and visitors arrive at USD 490 facilities.

The second is an implementation of masking criteria that will require masks to be worn by staff and students if an individual school or building has 5% or more of its population who are quarantined or COVID-positive.

The district is setting up a COVID-19 dashboard where you can monitor the district percentages and see whether each school is RED (masks required) or GREEN (masks strongly encouraged) for the week. Other important COVID-19 related information will also be included.

A determination will be made and emailed to families by noon each Friday for the following week. The new masking criteria will begin Tuesday, September 21, based upon this Friday’s data.