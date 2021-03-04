Click here for coronavirus updates

Ellis County Health Department warns of COVID-19 vaccine scam

Coronavirus in Kansas

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department has been made aware of a scam involving the COVID-19 vaccine.

The department said someone is calling around stating they are with the department to schedule or reschedule your canceled COVID vaccine appointment.

The department said the caller is not from them, and that they will call only to confirm your appointment.

The department said that they will never ask for personal information. If you question whether it is really from ECHD or not, please do not give any information, hang up, and call our office. The number is (785) 628-9440.

