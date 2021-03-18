Ellis County will transition to self-scheduling program for the COVID-19 vaccine

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Ellis County Health Department will move to Phase 3 and 4 of the state’s vaccination plan on Monday.

Due to the change in phases and the large number of individuals now eligible to receive the vaccine, the department will transition to a self-scheduling program for vaccination on March 22.

The department said the current registration form has been removed and the new program will be active on Monday.

Anyone who has previously filled out the form will be scheduled and will receive a text message and email from First Care Clinic with their appointment time. You do not need to reregister. If you have previously filled out the registration form and have not received notification by March 24 please call 785-628-9440.

Individuals over the age of 18 that wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine must complete the

online registration located at www.ellisco.net. Click on the Vaccine Registration Form on the main page.

If you do not have access to internet, please call 785-628-9440 to have the form completed for you.