Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate dies from COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 60-year-old inmate at the Ellsworth Correctional Facility died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the inmate tested positive on September 26 at which time he was moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility COVID-19 Management Unit. Three days later, he was transported to the hospital.

The family has asked that his name not be released. He had underlying medical concerns that contributed to his condition. He was serving a life sentence based on four sex crime convictions from Wyandotte County.

LATEST STORIES: