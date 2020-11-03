Ellsworth Correctional Facility reports death of inmate who tested positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an Ellsworth Correctional Facility inmate who died on Monday had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second inmate death at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, and the ninth inmate death related to COVID-19 for the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Kansas Department of Corrections stated the deceased inmate was moved to the Lansing Correctional Facility COVID-19 Management Unit (CMU) on October 28 after testing positive for the virus. He was transported to the hospital on October 29.

The deceased inmate was a 76-year-old white male with underlying medical issues that contributed to his condition. He was serving a 176 months sentence for two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and aggravated endangerment of a child.

