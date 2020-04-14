Click here for coronavirus updates

Emergency workers seek help responding to virus outbreak

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(KSN file photo)

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Emergency medical workers in Kansas say they lack adequate protective gear and that their workers compensation doesn’t cover them if they become infected with the coronavirus or need to be quarantined.

The Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association said in a letter sent to Gov. Laura Kelly last week that EMS providers are concerned they will be “severely financially impacted” if they are exposed to the virus.

Some are volunteers, and others work parttime. Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Tuesday to 1,426 cases, up 50 from Monday. The number of deaths increased by seven to 69.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories