Emergency workers seek help responding to virus outbreak

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Emergency medical workers in Kansas say they lack adequate protective gear and that their workers compensation doesn’t cover them if they become infected with the coronavirus or need to be quarantined.

The Kansas Emergency Medical Services Association said in a letter sent to Gov. Laura Kelly last week that EMS providers are concerned they will be “severely financially impacted” if they are exposed to the virus.

Some are volunteers, and others work parttime. Statewide, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew Tuesday to 1,426 cases, up 50 from Monday. The number of deaths increased by seven to 69.

