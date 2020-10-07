Employee at Salina senior living home tests positive for coronavirus

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Salina Presbyterian Manor announced Wednesday that an essential health care worker tested positive this week for COVID-19 during the facility’s routine employee surveillance testing for the virus.

The employee is in isolation and quarantined at home.

In a news release, Salina Presbyterian Manor said the employee last worked September 27 and passed the pre-shift screening. The employee has not been on the schedule and had a point-of-care test on September 29 that was negative. The individual then participated in the surveillance testing on October 5, and the positive result was received Wednesday morning.

All employees who had direct contact with the positive employee during their last shift worked tested negative for the virus in Monday’s surveillance testing. No residents are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Salina Presbyterian Manor said it notified the Saline County Health Department immediately after becoming aware of the positive test and will follow their direction for any additional steps needed. Families have been called to alert them to the positive case.

