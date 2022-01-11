Click here for coronavirus updates

Emporia annual Chamber meeting canceled over COVID concerns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Area Chamber and Visitors Bureau has canceled its 124th Annual Meeting. Jeanine McKenna, president and CEO of the Chamber, said it was a difficult decision to make.

“We had every intention of holding the meeting on Friday, January 21,” she said. “However, in watching the number of COVID cases increase at an alarming level, participating in Lyon County Health meetings and the special meeting by the Lyon County Commission, and noting how many of our member businesses have reached out to us, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our event.”

McKenna said the event was sold out, with close to 400 people expected to attend.

“With current recommendations of masking and limiting events to a 40% occupancy level of the event space, we just felt we needed to step up and make the tough call,” she said.

“The business community is concerned about keeping their employees healthy and their doors open. Holding our Annual Meeting does not feel like the responsible thing to do at this time,” McKenna said. “We are the leader and voice of Emporia’s business community, and we need to proceed in that manner.”

The Chamber is reaching out to sponsors and attendees about the cancellation.

