Emporia State University joins KU, K-State suspending in-person classes

Coronavirus in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emporia State University joined the University of Kansas and Kansas State University Thursday morning in suspending in-person classes indefinitely amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

Emporia State president Allison Garrett said all classes would continue remotely, in ways such as being moved online beginning March 23. The switch comes as an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The university has also canceled all on-campus events and programming until April 10, with the potential for the cancellations to be extended to later dates as well. Garrett also said all ESU athletic events would be held without spectators, including track, baseball, softball and tennis.

Garrett reported the dorms would stay open for students who could not go home, but encouraged any who can to return to their permanent homes for remote classes.

