Envision donates 400 masks to Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita-based nonprofit that is known for training the blind or visually impaired has found a way to help hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Envision, which is located in 11 states, has been sewing cloth masks at its Dallas location. The masks are going to hospitals in those 11 states.

This week, Envision delivered 400 cloth masks to Ascension Via Christi in Wichita. It says it is also giving masks to Wesley.

“There was a need that was there,” said Michelle Presnell Rowhuff, manager of public education and outreach at Envision. “We heard from hospitals and from our employees at our facilities that this need existed. We’re really fantastic about if we see a need we like to fulfill it, so it was just, kind of organically happened, that it needed to happen so we did it.”

The cloth masks are to help the sick and those who are visiting the sick at the hospitals.

