Evergy extends pandemic customer assistance

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy announced in March that it will not disconnect electric service for non-payment and will waive late fees for residential and small business customers.

Evergy announced a flexible payment plan that allows customers, including those who have been disconnected, to enter a 12-month payment plan toward their past-due balance. The suspension of disconnects is extended through July 15. Evergy will waive late fees and offer the payment arrangement through Dec. 31.

Evergy encourages customers to track and make payments toward their energy usage during this time to avoid balances that are difficult to pay later.

For more information about resources to help with bills:

Federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance funds are available, but application windows are set to close on May 29. Evergy doesn’t administer these programs, but information about them is available at Evergy.com/COVID19. Kansas Department of Families and Children and Missouri Department of Social Services manage each state’s program. Evergy encourages customers to apply for the funding before the May 29 deadline.

The Missouri Department of Social Services also will accept applications June 1 to Sept. 30 for summer energy crisis funds. Residential customers may be eligible for up to $300 toward past-due electric bills.

Call 2-1-1 for agencies that may be able to provide financial assistance.

Our call centers are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. Call 800-383-1183 for Evergy Kansas Central and 888-471-5275 for Evergy Metro and Missouri West service areas. Evergy’s COVID-19-related updates can be found at Evergy.com/COVID19.

LATEST STORIES: