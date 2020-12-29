Expanded COVID-19 testing to begin in Cowley County

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is contracting with Well-Health to provide free, expanded testing opportunities in Cowley County.

Testing will begin on January 2 and will continue each Saturday through January. Testing will be made available at the Church of God in Arkansas City (403 West Kansas) from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Appointments can be made at GoGetTested.com/Kansas, though no appointment is required to receive a test. Do not eat, drink, or use tobacco for 30 minutes prior to receiving a test. Well-Health conducts saliva-based PCR testing that checks for active virus.

Test results will be available within 48-96 hours. Patients will be notified via email or text when their results are available.

Testing is free of charge and does not require insurance or identification. Testing is open to all, regardless of medical necessity (i.e., the presence of COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with someone who has COVID-19.