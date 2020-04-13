‘Extreme technical difficulties’: Kansas works to fix problems with unemployment website

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans who are trying to file for unemployment Monday are having trouble getting onto the state’s unemployment website.

Laurel Klein Searles, the director of unemployment insurance for the Kansas Department of Labor says they are having extreme technical difficulties.

“Our website has minimal functionalities since yesterday, Sunday,” she said. “At this point, IT does advise me that we are running, but we are running slowly.”

Klein Searles says even she cannot get onto the website. She said the IT team has worked around the clock throughout the weekend to try to resolve the issues.

“We have an old and complicated system that has an enormous amount of strain on it right now and so they are doing their best to get these issues resolved in a timely manner so that you are able to process your claims,” she said.

Klein Searles says the phone lines are open and agents are available to take claims over the phone, but she admitted those lines can be swamped also.

“We know that it has been difficult to get through to the phone lines which is why we’ve been encouraging people to go to the website.”

She said she will update the KDOL Facebook page and other social media when the issues have been resolved, hopefully by the end of the day.

