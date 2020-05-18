Face masks become a personal choice for many Wichita residents

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a personal choice to wear a mask. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recently rang in on the conversation and said making a mask mandatory would not necessarily result in more people wearing a mask in public.

Downtown Monday, KSN News got mixed thoughts on mask-wearing. Renee and Lyle talked about wearing a mask.

“I’m a little concerned,” said Lyle, who always wears a mask indoors while in public. “We were the only two people wearing masks. I kind of whispered to her, it’s like amnesia, people are already forgetting. Like hey, this happened, and it’s still a thing.”

Lyle explained that he doesn’t want to get and then give COVID-19 to his girlfriend Renee.

“I have asthma pretty bad, and I’m going through immunotherapy,” said Renee. “So I am a little more tired and a little more exhausted and taxed. So personally, yes I’m a little more concerned about myself.”

Others downtown say they have not been wearing masks.

“I have never worn a mask. I don’t plan on wearing a mask,” said Daniel. “But I’ve just pretty much stuck to myself and my dog. We go on walks every day, but other than the grocery store, I have not thought about it.”

Daniel was walking his dog, Miss Kota, on Monday. He said COVID-19 is on his mind and says he does keep his distance.

A lot of construction workers downtown Monday were not wearing masks while out doing their work. They were also outside and not standing directly next to another worker.

Alex was wearing a mask while doing demolition work inside a stairwell on Monday, downtown.

“I mean I have this mask,” said Alex. “Like, I said, I really don’t go out much because I’ve got kids so I don’t go out much. I try to keep them safe.”

Lyle and Renee said a family member constructed their masks. Lyle has shark print and Renee has Dinosaurs.

“And I’ve been real cautious this whole time not to bring anything home to her,” said Lyle. “It’s a time to be cautious for sure. You just never know with this.”

