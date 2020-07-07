Face mask ordinance in City of Winfield starting Friday

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Winfield announced Monday that they have voted for an ordinance concerning mandating the use of masks in public in Winfield.

Last Friday, the City of Wichita voted on an ordinance which mandates that face coverings are worn when residents are in any public space where social distancing of six feet at all times is not possible. There are exemptions to this mandate, including those with medical conditions, mental health conditions, or disabilities that would preclude them from safely wearing a face covering.

In a news conference Monday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly discussed the importance of wearing masks and rising COVID-19 cases. “The Centers for Disease Control is urging everyone to wear cloth face coverings in public settings and practice social distancing because these proactive steps work. Until we have a vaccine, masks social distancing, and good hygiene are our best defenses against this virus. Kansas is at a make it or break it moment so let’s do the right and smart thing,” said Gov. Kelly.

The City of Newton will be discussing a possible face mask ordinance during a meeting Tuesday at 11 a.m.

LATEST STORIES: