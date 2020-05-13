Face masks: Not mandated but requested before entering some businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Are masks becoming the new normal? Many businesses are beginning to reopen or plan to open in the next few weeks, and recently, some have been asking both their employees and customers to wear masks to try and prevent the spread.

The YMCA is beginning to take more precautions with their employees as they work to open up next week.

“We’re taking temps, they will be wearing masks and gloves, and all of the things, all the precautions for our staff,” said Greater Wichita YMCA President CEO Ronn McMahon.

Other businesses have set guidelines to have everyone wear masks and stay six feet apart.

“When I wear a mask that protects you, when you wear a mask it protects me,” said Picket Fence Quilts’ Ruth Lowery

Governor Laura Kelly said she is okay with businesses that enforce mask and social distancing policies.

“I think that if that business owner thinks that that’s the safest thing to do for his employees and customers, I’m not going to step in and tell them no,” said Governor Laura Kelly.

Both the YMCA and the Quilt Shop said they know some are excited to come back in or are frustrated because of the guidelines, but they said it’s their intention to keep everyone safe by putting these guidelines in place.

“It’ll be fluid, and we’ll figure out how to make it work as we go along,” said McMahon.

“I’d rather put some of my freedoms behind me in order to keep you safe,” said Lowrey.

LATEST STORIES: