Face shields, clear masks available for the hard of hearing and their families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Reading lips and seeing facial expressions are sometimes crucial forms of communication for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

That’s why there is now an effort to get clear masks and face shields to hard of hearing individuals, their family members and caretakers.

The Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (KCDHH), in collaboration with the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF), is making visible personal protection equipment (PPE) available to them.

The visible PPE program is possible through funding from the federal CARES Act.

Each person has the option of getting face shields or clear masks in either adult or child sizes.

“Deaf and hard of hearing individuals rely on full facial expression and especially lips movement to get the full meaning of other person’s expressed messages,” Robert Cooper, KCDHH executive director, said in a statement. “Visible PPE is crucial to ensure successful communication with deaf and hard of hearing individuals.”

Each individual may request two items, and each household is limited to four face shields and/or total 10 PPE items. Availability is first-come, first serve basis, while supplies last. The program is only for Kansas residents.

If you want to request visible PPE, use the online request form: http://bit.ly/KansasVisiblePPE.

