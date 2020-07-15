Face-to-face learning or remote live learning, the choice is in the parents’ hands

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – What will the upcoming school year look like? That’s the question on the minds of school districts across the state.

In southwest Kansas, parents are left with a choice, virtual or face-to-face learning.

At USD 443 in Dodge City, the district is allowing parents to decide the safest and most beneficial learning platform for their kids.

It’s called remote live learning.

The new format provides the same content kids would learn at school, but in a virtual setting.

The goals are to provide structure to the students’ day, learning activities that are still hands-on, and to ensure the kids have social and emotional well-being throughout the process.

The district says whether there is one parent or hundreds, they will make accommodations

“And so as we’re gearing up for that option to have a choice of face-to-face or remote learning, we’re respecting those wished of parents, and so our job is to be able to deliver that equitable access to the same education that their child would have received if they were face-to-face,” said Dr. Scott Springston, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

The district is working to ensure every student has the proper devices and internet access to carry out their studies.

If students prefer traditional learning, the district is taking steps to keep the students safe.

In all district schools, face coverings will be highly recommended, but not required, KHDE travel quarantines will be in place for all students and staff, and social distancing, although is being discussed, is still in the works on what it will look like.

The district does believe they have the resources to carry out the school year while keeping their students safe.

“We have a safe environment. As safe as we can make it, and to ensure, not only our students but their parents and our staff that, that is our intention,” said Springston.

The district says if there is another spike in cases, they are prepared to transition fully to remote learning.

They will release a full set of guidelines in the coming weeks.