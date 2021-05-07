Click here for coronavirus updates

Families sue 2 Kansas school districts over mask mandates

Coronavirus in Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
VIRUS OUTBREAK VIRAL QUESTIONS MASKS IN SCHOOLS

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The families of 16 students sued two suburban Kansas City school districts, arguing their children should be allowed to attend school during the pandemic without wearing masks.

The Kansas City Star reports that the lawsuit against the Blue Valley and Olathe school districts in Johnson County argues students should be granted individual exemptions to mask mandates.

The parents contend masks are interfering with their children’s ability to learn. The lawsuit was first filed in state court but was moved to federal court this week.

It alleges the districts violated the equal protection clause under the U.S. Constitution. Districts already offer medical exemptions, generally for students with special needs or disabilities.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories