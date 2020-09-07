Family hosts drive-thru birthday party for children with coronavirus

Coronavirus in Kansas

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas family is finding out that celebrating birthdays and social distancing can be difficult, especially since the two birthday boys and their mother have COVID-19.

Kamdyn Black turned 6 Saturday. His brother Kyson will turn 3 on Tuesday. Their mother Andrea Black needed help giving them a birthday to remember.

So the family came up with a way for the two boys to have a distant celebration with family and friends.

The grandmother tells KSN she organized a drive-thru party to give the children and family some normalcy.

“It has really put a damper, school starting and both the boys’s birthdays and obviously the little one is three and he does not understand why he can not have hugs and kisses so we decided to do this to still have a celebration for them, said Tina Stout, their grandmother.

The family says people have also been reaching out to them online to show support.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories