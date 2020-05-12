Family says a worker at the prison in Lansing died from coronavirus

LANSING, Kan. (KSNW) – A worker at Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) has died. Family members say George “Bernie” Robare had coronavirus.

There have been hundreds of cases of coronavirus at LCF. The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) website shows that as of Monday, 88 Lansing workers and 694 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. The website reports 3 deaths of inmates.

KDOC SAYS 598 of the Lansing cases are asymptomatic.

Robare’s family says he began feeling sick April 22 and tested positive for coronavirus on April 24. He died Monday.

Robare had worked at LCF for 35 years. He was from Bonner Springs. He and his wife Susan had been married for 38 years.

LATEST STORIES: