Fans must wear masks at Shocker games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you go to any Wichita State University athletic games this year, you will have to mask up.

“Yeah, I will go to the games,” said Charles O’Hara, lifelong WSU basketball fan and local attorney. “My initial thought is, I guess it would be better than not being allowed to go to the games. And I think most people would agree with that.”

O’Hara says it’s not going to be the same while cheering. The mask will make things different.

But, he also says he knows that not everyone is vaccinated.

“When I fly around anywhere on the airplanes, they all seem to be full, and everyone has to wear a mask,” said O’Hara. “And the airlines are all full, so I assume people who have tickets (to WSU Games) will go.”

KSN asked University officials how the mask mandate will be enforced. They said someone not wearing a mask will be taken on a case-by-case basis.

WSU communications also say people must be masked unless they are eating and properly socially distanced. WSU will allow mask exceptions for people with health conditions.

“Obviously, it would be better if we didn’t have to wear a mask,” said O’Hara. “But if the alternative is not going or wearing a mask, I would rather wear a mask.”