WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 192 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the Monday update. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 110 hospitals reported on Tuesday. Those hospitals have 906 patients admitted with COVID-19. Of those patients, 194 are adults in intensive care, and 35 are children.

The KDHE also reports another 95 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Monday update. Some of the deaths happened this week, but some are previous cases where the death certificates have now been finalized. The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 7,820. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is 10.

In the past two days, 4,454 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE does not have a way to track people who test positive with at-home testing kits. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of the recent samples, 357 are the omicron variant, while six are the delta variant.

Active coronavirus clusters

Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 375 active clusters this week, 12 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (51), daycares (35), and long-term care facilities (215). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.

These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:

TypeFacilityCityCases in last 14 days
College/UniversityMcPherson CollegeMcPherson6
CorrectionsDouglas County JailLawrence20
El Dorado Correctional Facility (CF)El Dorado23
Ellsworth CFEllsworth27
Hutchinson CFHutchinson13
Kansas Juvenile Correctional ComplexTopeka8
Lansing CFLansing9
Larned Correctional Mental Health FacilityLarned10
Norton CFNorton68
Shawnee County JailTopeka18
Topeka CFTopeka10
Wyandotte County Detention CenterKansas City17
Group livingKansas Neurological InstituteTopeka21
KETCHWichita7
Starkey, Inc.Wichita5
Health careLarned State HospitalLarned30
Nemaha Valley Community HospitalSeneca5
Long-term careAdventHealth Care CenterOverland Park7
Aldersgate The GardensTopeka24
Anthology of Overland ParkOverland Park5
Ascension Living Via Christi VillageHays10
Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds CoveWichita11
Azria Health OlatheOlathe7
Bethany HomeLindsborg11
Brighton Place WestTopeka8
Brookdale LeawoodLeawood12
Cedar Lake VillageOlathe10
Garden TerraceOverland Park13
Good Samaritan Society OlatheOlathe10
Kidron Bethel VillageNewton5
Lakeview VillageLenexa11
Lexington Park Health and RehabTopeka5
Life Care Center of WichitaWichita9
Lone Tree Retirement CenterMeade10
McCrite Plaza Health CenterTopeka9
Meadowbrook Long Term CareGardner12
Midland CareTopeka9
Mission ChateauPrairie Village8
Overland Park Care CenterOverland Park14
Park West Plaza Assisted LivingWichita11
Pittsburg Care and RehabPittsburg5
Plaza West Healthcare and RehabTopeka23
Pleasant View HomeInman19
Providence Living CenterTopeka45
Regent Park RehabilitationWichita7
Rolling Hills Health and RehabTopeka5
Rossville Health Care and RehabRossville5
Salina Presbyterian ManorSalina19
Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation CenterWichita16
Schowalter VillaHesston12
Spring Hill Care and RehabSpring Hill7
Tanglewood Health and RehabilitationTopeka16
The Healthcare Resort Assisted LivingTopeka6
Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and HealthcareTopeka12
Topeka Presbyterian ManorTopeka12
Via Christi Village McLeanWichita7
Via Christi Village Ridge Assisted LivingWichita6
Villa St. FrancisOlathe43
Vintage Park GardnerGardner6
Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and HealthcareWichita13
Wichita Presbyterian ManorWichita5
Private businessAGCO CorporationHesston5
Leading Technology CompositesWichita13
SchoolMarion USD 408Marion7
McPherson High SchoolMcPherson9
McPherson Middle SchoolMcPherson6
Nemaha Central Elementary Middle SchoolSeneca13
Smoky Valley High SchoolLindsborg7
USD 321 RossvilleRossville9
(Source: KDHE The KDHE will publish the names of locations with five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates in the last 14 days. Once a place no longer has five or more cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days, it will be removed from the list)

The KDHE reports about 7,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:

  • 2,082 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
  • 2,678 got a second dose
  • 3,144 got a third dose

Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 65.65% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.64% have completed a vaccine series.

CountyConfirmed
Allen3,869
Anderson2,055
Atchison4,197
Barber1,021
Barton6,377
Bourbon4,293
Brown2,645
Butler18,465
Chase660
Chautauqua826
Cherokee5,991
Cheyenne655
Clark484
Clay1,937
Cloud2,178
Coffey2,334
Comanche435
Cowley9,930
Crawford11,492
Decatur602
Dickinson4,696
Doniphan2,383
Douglas24,037
Edwards557
Elk558
Ellis6,989
Ellsworth1,995
Finney11,088
Ford10,499
Franklin6,778
Geary8,937
Gove776
Graham545
Grant2,170
Gray1,205
Greeley332
Greenwood1,752
Hamilton461
Harper1,625
Harvey9,308
Haskell950
Hodgeman406
Jackson3,812
Jefferson4,647
Jewell772
Johnson141,055
Kearny1,230
Kingman1,916
Kiowa652
Labette6,397
Lane289
Leavenworth18,717
Lincoln607
Linn2,751
Logan825
Lyon9,754
Marion3,251
Marshall2,507
McPherson7,601
Meade1,196
Miami7,533
Mitchell1,398
Montgomery9,241
Morris1,471
Morton614
Nemaha3,181
Neosho4,982
Ness774
Norton2,118
Osage3,824
Osborne772
Ottawa1,172
Pawnee2,068
Phillips1,333
Pottawatomie5,547
Pratt1,880
Rawlins671
Reno18,198
Republic1,312
Rice2,531
Riley12,990
Rooks1,318
Rush798
Russell1,841
Saline13,820
Scott1,259
Sedgwick142,475
Seward6,886
Shawnee46,968
Sheridan774
Sherman1,478
Smith633
Stafford1,118
Stanton429
Stevens1,438
Sumner5,493
Thomas2,336
Trego743
Wabaunsee1,590
Wallace417
Washington1,356
Wichita487
Wilson2,732
Woodson773
Wyandotte45,730
Beaver, OK929
Harper, OK693
Kay, OK11,768
Texas, OK5,902

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health