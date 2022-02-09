WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — State health officials say another 192 Kansans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the Monday update. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 110 hospitals reported on Tuesday. Those hospitals have 906 patients admitted with COVID-19. Of those patients, 194 are adults in intensive care, and 35 are children.
The KDHE also reports another 95 Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since the Monday update. Some of the deaths happened this week, but some are previous cases where the death certificates have now been finalized. The Kansas COVID-19 death toll is 7,820. The seven-day rolling average number of deaths is 10.
In the past two days, 4,454 more Kansans tested positive for the coronavirus. The KDHE does not have a way to track people who test positive with at-home testing kits. The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for COVID-19 variants. Of the recent samples, 357 are the omicron variant, while six are the delta variant.
Active coronavirus clusters
Each Wednesday, the KDHE updates how many active coronavirus clusters it is tracking across Kansas. There are 375 active clusters this week, 12 fewer than last week. The active clusters are mostly in schools (51), daycares (35), and long-term care facilities (215). The KDHE only names locations that have five or more current cases.
These are the COVID-19 exposure locations named this week:
|Type
|Facility
|City
|Cases in last 14 days
|College/University
|McPherson College
|McPherson
|6
|Corrections
|Douglas County Jail
|Lawrence
|20
|El Dorado Correctional Facility (CF)
|El Dorado
|23
|Ellsworth CF
|Ellsworth
|27
|Hutchinson CF
|Hutchinson
|13
|Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex
|Topeka
|8
|Lansing CF
|Lansing
|9
|Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility
|Larned
|10
|Norton CF
|Norton
|68
|Shawnee County Jail
|Topeka
|18
|Topeka CF
|Topeka
|10
|Wyandotte County Detention Center
|Kansas City
|17
|Group living
|Kansas Neurological Institute
|Topeka
|21
|KETCH
|Wichita
|7
|Starkey, Inc.
|Wichita
|5
|Health care
|Larned State Hospital
|Larned
|30
|Nemaha Valley Community Hospital
|Seneca
|5
|Long-term care
|AdventHealth Care Center
|Overland Park
|7
|Aldersgate The Gardens
|Topeka
|24
|Anthology of Overland Park
|Overland Park
|5
|Ascension Living Via Christi Village
|Hays
|10
|Avita Health and Rehab at Reeds Cove
|Wichita
|11
|Azria Health Olathe
|Olathe
|7
|Bethany Home
|Lindsborg
|11
|Brighton Place West
|Topeka
|8
|Brookdale Leawood
|Leawood
|12
|Cedar Lake Village
|Olathe
|10
|Garden Terrace
|Overland Park
|13
|Good Samaritan Society Olathe
|Olathe
|10
|Kidron Bethel Village
|Newton
|5
|Lakeview Village
|Lenexa
|11
|Lexington Park Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|5
|Life Care Center of Wichita
|Wichita
|9
|Lone Tree Retirement Center
|Meade
|10
|McCrite Plaza Health Center
|Topeka
|9
|Meadowbrook Long Term Care
|Gardner
|12
|Midland Care
|Topeka
|9
|Mission Chateau
|Prairie Village
|8
|Overland Park Care Center
|Overland Park
|14
|Park West Plaza Assisted Living
|Wichita
|11
|Pittsburg Care and Rehab
|Pittsburg
|5
|Plaza West Healthcare and Rehab
|Topeka
|23
|Pleasant View Home
|Inman
|19
|Providence Living Center
|Topeka
|45
|Regent Park Rehabilitation
|Wichita
|7
|Rolling Hills Health and Rehab
|Topeka
|5
|Rossville Health Care and Rehab
|Rossville
|5
|Salina Presbyterian Manor
|Salina
|19
|Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
|Wichita
|16
|Schowalter Villa
|Hesston
|12
|Spring Hill Care and Rehab
|Spring Hill
|7
|Tanglewood Health and Rehabilitation
|Topeka
|16
|The Healthcare Resort Assisted Living
|Topeka
|6
|Topeka Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
|Topeka
|12
|Topeka Presbyterian Manor
|Topeka
|12
|Via Christi Village McLean
|Wichita
|7
|Via Christi Village Ridge Assisted Living
|Wichita
|6
|Villa St. Francis
|Olathe
|43
|Vintage Park Gardner
|Gardner
|6
|Wichita Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare
|Wichita
|13
|Wichita Presbyterian Manor
|Wichita
|5
|Private business
|AGCO Corporation
|Hesston
|5
|Leading Technology Composites
|Wichita
|13
|School
|Marion USD 408
|Marion
|7
|McPherson High School
|McPherson
|9
|McPherson Middle School
|McPherson
|6
|Nemaha Central Elementary Middle School
|Seneca
|13
|Smoky Valley High School
|Lindsborg
|7
|USD 321 Rossville
|Rossville
|9
The KDHE reports about 7,900 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Monday update:
- 2,082 Kansans got their first dose of a vaccine
- 2,678 got a second dose
- 3,144 got a third dose
Of Kansans eligible to get vaccinated, the KDHE reports 65.65% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56.64% have completed a vaccine series.
|County
|Confirmed
|Allen
|3,869
|Anderson
|2,055
|Atchison
|4,197
|Barber
|1,021
|Barton
|6,377
|Bourbon
|4,293
|Brown
|2,645
|Butler
|18,465
|Chase
|660
|Chautauqua
|826
|Cherokee
|5,991
|Cheyenne
|655
|Clark
|484
|Clay
|1,937
|Cloud
|2,178
|Coffey
|2,334
|Comanche
|435
|Cowley
|9,930
|Crawford
|11,492
|Decatur
|602
|Dickinson
|4,696
|Doniphan
|2,383
|Douglas
|24,037
|Edwards
|557
|Elk
|558
|Ellis
|6,989
|Ellsworth
|1,995
|Finney
|11,088
|Ford
|10,499
|Franklin
|6,778
|Geary
|8,937
|Gove
|776
|Graham
|545
|Grant
|2,170
|Gray
|1,205
|Greeley
|332
|Greenwood
|1,752
|Hamilton
|461
|Harper
|1,625
|Harvey
|9,308
|Haskell
|950
|Hodgeman
|406
|Jackson
|3,812
|Jefferson
|4,647
|Jewell
|772
|Johnson
|141,055
|Kearny
|1,230
|Kingman
|1,916
|Kiowa
|652
|Labette
|6,397
|Lane
|289
|Leavenworth
|18,717
|Lincoln
|607
|Linn
|2,751
|Logan
|825
|Lyon
|9,754
|Marion
|3,251
|Marshall
|2,507
|McPherson
|7,601
|Meade
|1,196
|Miami
|7,533
|Mitchell
|1,398
|Montgomery
|9,241
|Morris
|1,471
|Morton
|614
|Nemaha
|3,181
|Neosho
|4,982
|Ness
|774
|Norton
|2,118
|Osage
|3,824
|Osborne
|772
|Ottawa
|1,172
|Pawnee
|2,068
|Phillips
|1,333
|Pottawatomie
|5,547
|Pratt
|1,880
|Rawlins
|671
|Reno
|18,198
|Republic
|1,312
|Rice
|2,531
|Riley
|12,990
|Rooks
|1,318
|Rush
|798
|Russell
|1,841
|Saline
|13,820
|Scott
|1,259
|Sedgwick
|142,475
|Seward
|6,886
|Shawnee
|46,968
|Sheridan
|774
|Sherman
|1,478
|Smith
|633
|Stafford
|1,118
|Stanton
|429
|Stevens
|1,438
|Sumner
|5,493
|Thomas
|2,336
|Trego
|743
|Wabaunsee
|1,590
|Wallace
|417
|Washington
|1,356
|Wichita
|487
|Wilson
|2,732
|Woodson
|773
|Wyandotte
|45,730
|Beaver, OK
|929
|Harper, OK
|693
|Kay, OK
|11,768
|Texas, OK
|5,902
Kansas coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Feb. 9, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health