Fifth COVID-19 related death identified in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County confirms the 5th COVID-19 related death of a resident in the county.

A press release issued Saturday Morning by the county administrator said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that Barton County has confirmed the fifth known COVID-19 related death of a Barton County resident. Our heartfelt sympathy goes to the family, friends, and caregivers.”

The first person in the county who passed away from COVID-19 related illness was announced in early May.

Recent data from Barton County concludes there are 267 total cases with 190 recoveries in the county.

Most recently, The Barton County Health Department identified multiple positive cases of COVID-19 associated with a large birthday party involving high school age students at a private home in Great Bend August 8.

The county asks residents to refer to the KDHE (Kansas Department of Health & Environment) website for additional information and statewide statistics.

