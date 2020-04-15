Fifth positive coronavirus case identified in Barton County

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Barton County reports a fifth positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19). The case is from Great Bend.

KDHE has now defined “Probable” cases for tracking purposes. Probable cases are those who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case and symptomatic within 14 days of contact. Barton County reports we have two probable cases, one in rural Great Bend and one in the City of Hoisington.

Symptoms can include fever, chills, rigors, myalgia, malaise, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (shortness of breath or difficulty breathing) and now may include olfactory and taste disorders.

Please refer to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment website for additional information and statewide statistics.

To date, 56 quarantine/ isolation orders have been served in various locations in Barton County with more to be served today.

The health department strongly encourages the public to take this pandemic seriously by practicing social distancing.

LATEST STORIES: