Find out what WSU is willing to pay students who get vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to include a $250 award for fall 2021 for current students who can show proof of vaccination.

Participating students may also be eligible to receive one of 20 scholarships worth $5,000 each for the spring 2022 semester, which will be awarded through a random drawing.

Who is eligible?

All degree-bound students enrolled for fall 2021 who provide proof of being fully vaccinated through WSU Student Health Services or any other location. Students must submit documentation of both shots of either Pfizer or Moderna, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

How to provide proof:

Students may submit proof of vaccination through the myShockerHealth portal. If you have not yet submitted proof, please log in to the portal to do so. Instructions on how to upload documents are at wichita.edu/uploadhealthdocs. If you have already received your COVID-19 vaccine through Student Health OR have already submitted your vaccination records to Student Health, you do not need to submit them again. You can check the myShockerHealth portal under “Immunizations” to verify if your COVID-19 vaccinations are on file. Students with questions can ask them via the myShockerHealth portal.

Deadline:

Proof of full vaccination (either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or both doses of either Pfizer or Moderna) must be provided by Oct. 8. Please note: To meet that deadline, students who have not started the COVID-19 vaccine series will need to receive their first dose of Pfizer by Sept. 17, or the first dose of Moderna by Sept. 10, to allow enough time to receive the second dose and submit records before Oct. 8.

How the awards work:

The $250 award will be applied to the student’s account and will be refunded per the student’s refund profile in mid-October. The $250 will not be applied to account balances. The $5,000 scholarships (non-refundable) will be drawn, awarded and applied to spring 2022 tuition and fees, up to an amount of $5,000. Winning students will be notified via email or phone call.

How to get vaccinated:

Free vaccines are available through Student Health Services for all students. You can also schedule vaccine appointments at any one of Sedgwick County’s vaccine locations or other local vaccine providers, found at www.vaccinefinder.org.

WSU encourages anyone who can, to get vaccinated from Student Health or anywhere else where it’s offered.

“Throughout my medical career as a physician assistant, I’ve never seen a vaccine like the ones we have for COVID-19, which are extremely effective in preventing serious illness or death,” says WSU President Dr. Rick Muma. “By encouraging our students and the rest of our campus community to get vaccinated, it gives us the best odds at keeping our classrooms and campus open — and eventually ending this pandemic.”

Masks are required in all indoor classrooms and labs at Wichita State and are strongly recommended indoors elsewhere.