Finding the vaccine in your county

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas health departments, like Sedgwick, Butler, and Reno, have let KSN know their coronavirus vaccination plans.

A lot of other health departments are not sending the information out, but they will sometimes post the information on their website or on their Facebook page.

To see if your county has the vaccine, is scheduling appointments, or has created a waiting list, click on the links below for your county’s health department. Our list includes websites, Facebook links, and phone numbers.