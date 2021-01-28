Finding the vaccine in your county

Click here for coronavirus updates Pandemic Pass or Fail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some Kansas health departments, like Sedgwick, Butler, and Reno, have let KSN know their coronavirus vaccination plans.

A lot of other health departments are not sending the information out, but they will sometimes post the information on their website or on their Facebook page.

To see if your county has the vaccine, is scheduling appointments, or has created a waiting list, click on the links below for your county’s health department. Our list includes websites, Facebook links, and phone numbers.

Note: Some health department websites are not on a secure server so you may get a message asking if you want to proceed. This will take you to a secure version of the page, if available.

County Website City Phone Facebook, Location
Anderson County Garnett, KS 785-448-6559
Atchison County Atchison, KS 913-367-5152
Barber County Medicine Lodge, KS 800-748-5788
Barton County Great Bend, KS 620-793-1902
Bourbon County Fort Scott, KS 620-223-4464
Brown County Hiawatha, KS 785-742-2505
Butler County El Dorado, KS 316-321-3400
Chase County Cottonwood Falls, KS 620-273-6377
Chautauqua County Sedan, KS 620-725-5850
Cherokee County Columbus, KS 620-429-3087
Cheyenne County Saint Francis, KS 785-332-2381
Clark County Ashland, KS 620-635-2624
Clay County Clay Center, KS 785-632-3193
Cloud County Concordia, KS 785-243-8140
Coffey County Burlington, KS 800-947-4271
Comanche County Coldwater, KS 620-582-2431
Cowley County Winfield/Arkansas City, KS 620-221-1430
Crawford County Pittsburg, KS 620-231-5411
Decatur County Oberlin, KS 785-475-8118
Dickinson County Abilene, KS 785-263-4179
Doniphan County Troy, KS 785-985-3591
Douglas County Lawrence, KS 785-843-3060
Edwards County Kinsley, KS 620-659-3102
Elk County Howard, KS 620-374-2277
Ellis County Hays, KS 785-628-9440
Ellsworth County Ellsworth, KS 785-472-4488
Finney County Garden City, KS 620-272-3600
Ford County Dodge City, KS 620-227-4545
Franklin County Ottawa, KS 785-229-3530
Geary County Junction City, KS 785-762-5788
Gove County Quinter, KS 785-754-2147
Graham County Hill City, KS 785-421-3326
Grant County Ulysses, KS 620-356-1545
Gray County Cimarron, KS 620-855-2424
Greeley County Tribune, KS 620-376-4200
Greenwood County Eureka, KS 620-583-6632
Hamilton County Syracuse, KS 620-384-7875
Harper County Anthony, KS 620-842-5132
Harvey County Newton, KS 316-283-1637
Haskell County Sublette, KS 620-675-8191
Hodgeman County Jetmore, KS 620-357-8736
Jackson County Holton, KS 785-364-2670
Jefferson County Oskaloosa, KS 785-403-0025
Jewell County Mankato, KS 785-378-4060
Johnson County Olathe, KS 913-826-1200
Kearny County Lakin, KS 620-355-6342
Kingman County Kingman, KS 620-532-1083
Kiowa County Greensburg, KS 620-723-2136
Labette County Parsons, KS 620-421-4350
Lane County Dighton, KS 620-397-2809
Leavenworth County Leavenworth, KS 913-250-2000
Lincoln County Lincoln, KS 785-524-4406
Linn County Pleasanton, KS 913-352-6640
Logan County Oakley, KS 785-671-4502
Lyon County Emporia, KS 620-342-4864
Marion County Marion, KS 620-382-2550
Marshall County Marysville, KS 785-562-3485
McPherson County McPherson, KS 620-241-1753
Meade County Meade, KS 620-873-8745
Miami County Paola, KS 913-294-2431
Mitchell County Beloit, KS 785-738-5175
Montgomery County Coffeyville, KS 620-251-4210
Morris County Council Grove, KS 620-767-5175
Morton County Elkhart, KS 620-697-2612
Nemaha County Sabetha, KS 785-284-2152
Neosho County Chanute, KS 620-431-5770
Ness County Ness City, KS 785-798-3388
Norton County Norton, KS 785-877-5745
Osage County Lyndon, KS 785-828-3117
Osborne County Osborne, KS 785-346-2412
Ottawa County Minneapolis, KS 785-392-2822
Pawnee County Larned, KS 620-285-6963
Phillips County Phillipsburg, KS 785-543-6850
Pottawatomie County Westmoreland, KS 785-457-3719
Pratt County Pratt, KS 620-672-4135
Rawlins County Atwood, KS 785-626-3968
Reno County Hutchinson, KS 620-694-2900
Republic County Belleville, KS 785-527-5671
Rice County Lyons, KS 620-257-2171
Riley County Manhattan, KS 785-776-4779
Rooks County Stockton, KS 785-425-7352
Rush County La Crosse, KS 785-222-3427
Russell County Russell, KS 785-483-6433
Saline County Salina, KS 785-826-6600
Scott County Scott City, KS 620-872-5774
Sedgwick County Wichita, KS 316-660-7300
Seward County Liberal, KS 620-626-3369
Shawnee County Topeka, KS 785-251-5600
Sheridan County Hoxie, KS 785-675-2101
Sherman County Goodland, KS 785-890-4888
Smith County Smith Center, KS 785-282-6656
Stafford County St. John, KS 620-549-3504
Stanton County Johnson, KS 620-492-6443
Stevens County Hugoton, KS 620-544-7177
Sumner County Wellington, KS 620-326-2774
Thomas County Colby, KS 785-460-4596
Trego County WaKeeney, KS 785-743-6348
Wabaunsee County Alma, KS 785-765-2425
Wallace County Sharon Springs, KS 785-852-4272
Washington County Washington, KS 785-325-2600
Wichita County Leoti, KS 620-375-2289
Wilson County Fredonia, KS 620-378-4455
Woodson County Yates Center, KS 620-625-2484
Wyandotte County Kansas City, KS 913-573-8855

