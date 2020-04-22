Finney County Health Department identifies coronavirus spread among Tyson employees

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Finney County Health Department has confirmed multiple positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) among employees at the Tyson Foods plant in Finney County.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease.

The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as “five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced.” The department determined it due to the number of positive cases not related to in or out-of-state travel and evidence of the disease being spread from person-to-person in Finney County.

Governor Kelly’s office issued a press release on Sunday regarding additional testing supplies and

personal protective equipment (PPE) being sent to Finney County to better equip the county to respond to the positive cases at this facility. The collaborative effort between local, state, and federal partners is to protect the nation’s food supply and health of our essential food workers. The supplies were delivered to Finney County on Sunday via Blackhawk helicopter.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test and contain the recent clusters of positive coronavirus cases in Kansas counties centered around food and meat processing plants.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste and smell. If you are experiencing one of these symptoms, or suspect you may have been exposed to coronavirus

(COVID-19), please call the Finney County Hotline at (620) 272-3600 to be screened.

